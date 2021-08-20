Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.10 and last traded at $56.30. 109,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,303,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 73.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after purchasing an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,860,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

