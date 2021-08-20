Agrello (DLT) One Day Volume Tops $213,817.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Agrello has a total market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $213,817.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Agrello has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00874269 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Agrello Profile

Agrello is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

