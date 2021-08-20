Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Air Lease worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 146,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 783,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 223,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of AL opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $26.65 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

