Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

AIRG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

