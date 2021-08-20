Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.540-$5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.410 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,055. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

