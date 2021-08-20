Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALEC. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $24.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $367,776.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,790.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,210.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,435 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 1,119.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 143,794 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

