Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 3.63% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 639,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.5% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 194,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 32.2% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 239,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.99. 8,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,527. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.