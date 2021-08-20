Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.84.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $160.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $159.51 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $436.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.