Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.69.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

