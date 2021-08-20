Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALGM. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,385,747.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $232,183.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,708 shares of company stock worth $12,515,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

