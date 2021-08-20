Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 73,451 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 473,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,451 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $17,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after buying an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,274,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,406,000 after buying an additional 167,063 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,501,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,876,000 after buying an additional 152,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,494,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

