Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of STORE Capital worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

