Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,114 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,564,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Discovery by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 116,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

DISCA stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

