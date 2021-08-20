Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,230,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

