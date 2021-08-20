Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of VICI Properties worth $17,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VICI Properties by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in VICI Properties by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

VICI opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.