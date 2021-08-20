Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Toro by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $108.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $72.94 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.