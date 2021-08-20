AllianceBlock Market Cap Reaches $163.68 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One AllianceBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001455 BTC on exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $163.68 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded up 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllianceBlock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.09 or 0.00861578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00109420 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllianceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllianceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.