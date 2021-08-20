Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $66.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.56.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 45.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

