Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $618.34 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce $618.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $597.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $532.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,565. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

