AllSafe Trading Up 30.6% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $373,121.20 and approximately $204.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00058971 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.