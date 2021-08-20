Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 491.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.85. 118,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,031. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

