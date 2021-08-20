Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 71,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.