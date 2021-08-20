Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 22,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 24.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,637,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

GOOG opened at $2,738.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,639.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

