Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 21.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $30.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,768.91. The stock had a trading volume of 30,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,533. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,639.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

