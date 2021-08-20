Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Short Interest Down 23.8% in July

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 400,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
In related news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,846. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,423.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alta Equipment Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 114,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ALTG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,259. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.03.
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. Analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
