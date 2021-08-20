Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Up 9.3%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s share price was up 9.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.70 and last traded at $12.66. Approximately 38,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 961,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $505.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

