Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 53,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

