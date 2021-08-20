Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $68.41

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.41, but opened at $66.19. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $66.19, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

