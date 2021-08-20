Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Buys 4,000 Shares

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $13,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth about $498,000.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.