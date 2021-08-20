Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.06. 34,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.18.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

