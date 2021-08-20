Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,477.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

