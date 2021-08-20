Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

