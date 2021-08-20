Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.780-$4.840 EPS.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $78.04. 15,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

