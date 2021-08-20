Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.64

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

A number of research firms have commented on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $890.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 183.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $920,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

