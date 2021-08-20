American Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 30,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Lennar by 789.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Lennar by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Lennar by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.