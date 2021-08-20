American Software, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Software to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.7%.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of AMSWA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.69. 101,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,722. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $754.28 million, a P/E ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Software stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 245.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of American Software worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.