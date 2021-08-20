American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Sells $199,960.75 in Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $199,960.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 105,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

