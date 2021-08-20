American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Sells $199,960.75 in Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $199,960.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,500.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AWR stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.95. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 105,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.
About American States Water
