American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $289.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.49. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.