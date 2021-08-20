Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 15,441 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 79.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 6,120.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 41,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMT opened at $6.41 on Friday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

