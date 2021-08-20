Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 10,629 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 35,378 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

