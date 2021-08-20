Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 55,775 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,012,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 14.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 244,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

