Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of CRON opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.48 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

