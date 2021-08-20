Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $737,000 Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,367 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 137,378 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,247,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTGX opened at $48.23 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.