Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $667,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,439,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $439,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBRX stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

