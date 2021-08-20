Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Lessened by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Kaspick LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $273.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.94.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

