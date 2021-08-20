AMO Coin (AMO) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $60.32 million and $1.27 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00057203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00862443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00047337 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

