Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.79 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after acquiring an additional 113,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after buying an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after buying an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $989,273,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

