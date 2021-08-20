Analysts Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Million

Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will post $6.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.07 million and the highest is $7.76 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year sales of $25.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $28.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.27 million, with estimates ranging from $34.63 million to $36.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.37.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $207.13 million, a P/E ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 385,018 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 211,497 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 161,050 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

