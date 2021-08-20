Analysts Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 151.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 60,348 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 53,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

