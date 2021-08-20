Analysts Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.11. Itron posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

ITRI traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $76.62. 1,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.82. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.75, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock valued at $522,747 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,757,000 after purchasing an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Itron by 17.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Itron by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,631,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

